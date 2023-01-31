CORBIN — Corbin Fire Department is about four weeks away from a brand new ride. The new fire truck is loaded with the latest technology, custom designed by the Corbin Fire Department and engineers at Southeast Apparatus to make saving lives safer and more effective.
This new fire truck will be replacing their 1998 demo model truck. The new truck has 450 horsepower; a 1,500 gallon per minute (GPM) pump; 1,000 gallon water tank; and custom graphics on it. This is in comparison with their old truck specs of 500 gallons of water and a 1,250 GPM pump.
“There is a huge difference in fire truck technology from 1998,” Southeast Apparatus Sales Manager John Yeager said. “Corbin Fire Department is getting a big upgrade.”
The new custom truck features automatic equipment that regulates itself in comparison to their current truck in which an operator has to do it manually.
“This is the first time in the history of the Corbin Fire Department that we have actually bought a brand new custom truck and had it built exactly how we wanted it,” Corbin Fire Department Batallion Chief James Smith stated.
The hoses are longer and is loaded with a foam technology that helps putting out fires quicker.
“It’s an all in one truck,” Yeager said. “It does rescue and firefighting.”
The Corbin Fire Department is unique as they also respond to medical emergencies — often requiring extra equipment. Their 1998 model truck didn’t have extra space for medical supplies, but this new one has an entire custom cabinet in the back to keep CFD’s medical supplies organized and safely out of the way.
“From the compartment sizes to the layouts, to the shelves it’s exactly how we wanted it,” Chief Smith said. “The truck right now wasn’t really made for that. We had to find places for our equipment and it’s not really organized or put together the best.”
The outside of the truck sports the Corbin gray over red and will have custom vinyl not yet released.
The project in addition to some new equipment cost about $465,000 and has taken about 14 months from design to the final stages.
“Their pricing is almost two years old,” Yeager said. “That truck if you bought again right now has already had a large increase in cost. They are getting a great deal.”
The project lacks the body being mounted on the chassis, the tank installed, connecting the plumbing and electronics and other final touches. Then it will undergo testing before it sees some action.
“When we get done, it should be a really cool hometown Corbin truck built right here in Corbin,” Yeager said.
