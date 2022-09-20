WILLIAMSBURG — Malari Hoskins, owner of Ever Aston, may have graduated from the University of the Cumberlands only a year ago, but she is determined to make her clothing boutique successful.
“I graduated from college last year and opened my first location in September of 2021. So now I have moved to a bigger location in London and we’re opening our second location in Williamsburg,” said Hoskins, who graduated from the university with a bachelors in communications and marketing and elementary education. “When I got approached about the building in Williamsburg I got really excited.”
Ever Aston will carry clothing from XS to 2X. Hoskins said, “It’s kinda hard because some brands don’t really go over a 2X, but when I can, I’ll order whatever size.”
But if you are above a 2x, don’t feel disheartened. The boutique may still have something for you to purchase such as cute headbands or other accessories all the way to planners.
The London location is known for custom Game Day Gear. Hoskins also will ship orders and shared that earlier she had been filling an order for Alabama and even in California.
“We actually just finished doing custom shirts for the Cumberlands dance and cheer team,” Hoskins added. “We kind of have a little bit of everything for everyone. We do cute little dog toys and Lulu Lemon bags, and all kinds of things. We’re excited about the Williamsburg location.”
Hoskins is delighted about opening a second store — adding that Williamsburg and London will give customers a chance to choose where they would like to shop. She also shared that she has heard positive feedback from the community in Williamsburg about having another option for women’s clothing.
“For me, it’s bittersweet,” said Hoskins when asked what it means to her to be able to open a Williamsburg location so close to the University of the Cumberlands on Main Street. “I went to college there for all four years. I loved the Cumberlands. I graduated in May 2021. It’s kinda like going back home even though I live in London.”
Hoskins feels that the new store on Main Street will be a great place for college-aged girls, and even adult professionals, to shop. She’s already thinking ahead, such as if there is a game-day or university-themed event for ladies to shop. She would also eventually like to get men’s clothing into her location. With her already-established London location, customers can even shop online to see what is available.
She hopes her Williamsburg location will become what the London location has become for the community.
“It’ll just be a place for them (customers) to hang out and to be able to go and hang out and shop,” Hoskins said. “That’s kinda what happened with our London store. It’s a hang out spot. People come and socialize and it’s an experience.”
The store is located right next to the Williamsburg Game Cafe and not too far from The Brick Oven. Hoskins hopes that will help her new location be successful.
And while there won’t be a ribbon cutting this Tuesday, Hoskins still plans to have a grand opening on October 1 during UC Homecoming Week.
Ever Aston in Williamsburg is located at 217 Main Street in Williamsburg and will be opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning for its soft opening.
