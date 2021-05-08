A total of 638 cases were reported to state public health officials, nearly a quarter of which involved people 18 and younger. Overall, that was a drop of 17 from Thursday and 72 from Wednesday’s total.
Four counties had 20 or more new cases: Jefferson 124, Pulaski 25, Fayette 24, and Montgomery 23. There have now been 448,215 positive cases in Kentucky, since the first one on March 6, 2020.
There were 10 more deaths on Friday, based on information from local health departments, as well as one from Jefferson County in the ongoing audit of death certificates issued last fall and winter. This was up from six on Thursday.
Of the newest ones, Jefferson County had one, while there was one each in Breathitt, Fayette, Floyd, Kenton, Laurel, Pulaski, Scott and Wayne counties. The victims ranged in age from 55 to 89 and bring the number of Kentuckians lost due to COVID-19 to 6,559.
Kentucky’s positivity rate was 3.50%, based on a seven-day rolling average of testing and positive cases, a 0.01% decline from Thursday.
The hospital census showed little change from where it has been in recent days, with 412 Kentuckians hospitalized. Of them, 106 were in the ICU and 52 on a ventilator.
A total of 1,851,835 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. This is now some 648,000 away from the 2.5 million figure, which is when Gov. Beshear said most capacity restrictions would be lifted for businesses and venues of up to 1,000 people.
On Thursday he said there would be some easing of restrictions just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
“Starting Friday, May 28, all events, indoors and outdoors, with under 1,000 people, which had been at 60%, can now be held at 75% capacity,” Beshear said. “That includes retail, hair salons, restaurants, movie theatres, and gyms. It also includes weddings, memorial services, all of those activities that will be under 1,000.”
He also announced that indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people, will move from 50 to 60% of capacity.
To see all vaccination sites including those with free transportation options, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this coming week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov.
To see Kentucky’s full daily COVID-19 report, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear’s next press briefing on the coronavirus is Monday afternoon, although his office will report daily numbers all weekend.
