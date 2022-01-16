Captain Clayton Embly has sailed some rough waters in his life as he traversed the oceans of the world.
He probably never imagined the small ferry he now operates on the Kentucky River would bring its share of troubled waters.
Established in 1785, the Valley View Ferry is one of the oldest ferries in the U.S., and Embly is protective of the ferry’s place in history, its crew, and the travelers who rely upon the vessel.
So when the ferry hit a tidal wave of problems last year, Embly and the Valley View Ferry Board were determined to keep Kentucky’s oldest, continuously operating ferry afloat.
Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ferry’s problems bubbled to the surface over the past two years.
According to reports and documents requested by the Richmond Register under public records laws, deckhands faced harassment by a former captain while also working in unsafe conditions without stable pay and health-care benefits.
Lax safety procedures caused a truck to fall off the ferry into the river with a driver inside. New safety procedures were ignored by another captain, which led to a violent altercation when Embly tried to implement them. Lack of staffing also forced the prolonged shut down of the ferry, forcing motorists to find alternate travel routes.
Personnel and the pandemic
In spring 2020, the board faced an immediate and pressing problem.
The needed to hire full-time employees for the first time in years. Before that, the ferry utilized prison inmates.
According to Todd Lockhart, chair of the Valley View Ferry Authority Board (VVFA), the pandemic forced the administration into creating personnel policies from scratch, while also budgeting for wages.
While the board worked to quickly adjust the new workforce, problems began to emerge among the new crew.
Employees were resigning just months into their hire date, according to resignation letters obtained through open records requests filed by the Register.
According to those documents, deckhands alleged they were harassed by Captain Gerry Ross while working on the vessel prior to his medical leave. Former deckhands employed by the ferry also cited safety violations as the reason for resignation.
One former employee, who spoke to the Register on the condition of anonymity, was a retired law enforcement officer who cited safety concerns as the catalyst for his resignation.
According to the former employee, he said intoxicated drivers attempted to cross with the ferry, drug paraphernalia was found on either side of the river and in the bathrooms employees used, and safety procedures were thwarted by other workers.
“It was 100% never addressed,” one former employee said of the issues. “My concerns were reported to the members of the board by the senior captain and, from what I can see, nothing was ever done, nothing was investigated, and nothing was verified. It got to the point where it was not safe and I resigned for that reason.”
According to Melinda Jones, a representative of the authority board, she felt one previous deckhand was owed an apology, but said the employee resigned before the board could meet to discuss the issues stated in his resignation.
Troubles mounted when the ferry was forced to shut down a number of times in the past year due to staffing issues. The shut downs forced about 200 customers a day to take the long way around from Richmond to Lexington, Kentucky.
The ferry is a free service, so those commuters were paying $40 to $125 more a week in gas money to get to work.
In June 2021, the ferry was shut down because there were not enough captains to staff it.
During the ferry’s most prolonged shut down in June, Captain Gerry Ross was placed on medical leave for an undetermined amount of time, which left only Embly to man the vessel.
Tie-off incident
The board heard about an incident where a truck fell off the ferry.
According to a traffic collision report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on July 17, 2020, a truck pulled onto the ferry and then started to sink into the waters as the ferry moved forward. The truck began to take on water with the driver still in the truck. The ferry backed into the truck’s windshield and broke it to allow the driver to escape.
Memorandums reveal the reason the ferry passenger’s truck fell into the water was due to the vehicle not being secured properly. No one was injured during the incident.
While the crew was re-trained on safety tie-off procedures, reports show they were still not doing them.
On Oct. 31, 2020, Captain Embly arrived at the ferry to grab a heater out of the wheelhouse and saw crews still not implementing safety protocols, according to his captain’s notes and video footage obtained through open record requests.
“The deckhands were not tying the boat off properly or using chains even though they had been trained to do so only 10 days earlier, and had been told by Todd Lockhart and George Dean (members of the VVFA) to do so,” the report reads.
According to meeting minutes, the captain’s report, and video footage obtained by the Register, Embly confronted a former deckhand and asked him why he was not securing the ropes as instructed by the U.S Coast Guard and recent trainings.
In the video footage, Embly then confronts Captain Ross, who stated the boat was not tied off because it was, “his discretion.”
“Our safety procedures and U.S. Coast Guard safety procedures are not up to your discretion,” Embly replied to Captain Ross in the video footage.
Upon exiting the vessel and leaving the ramp, Embly was confronted by a former deckhand who cursed at him several times saying to “Get off the f***ing boat,” and can be seen shoving Embly in the video.
When the Ferry Board viewed the video, a motion was made to terminate both the deckhand and Captain Ross, which was defeated in a motion five-to-one, according to meeting minutes from Nov. 11, 2020.
Instead, Ross was given a written warning which the Register also obtained through open records requests. The deckhand who appeared to shove Embly was terminated, and Captain Embly received a verbal warning, according to meeting minutes.
According to meeting minutes and pay records, Ross continued employment at the ferry from November 2020 until June 2021 when his leave was announced and the ferry began to shutdown each week. He was paid until he was officially terminated in a letter dated August 2021 for his inability to produce a doctor’s note to the ferry.
The Ferry Board has since hired another captain to share duties with Embly and some deckhands have come back to work at higher levels of pay.
