Members of Williamsburg City County are considering potential changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance in the near future, including an extension of hours of sale for certain businesses such as the Cumberland Mint Gaming Hall that is set to open in the next several weeks.
On Tuesday evening, Mayor Roddy Harrison provided details regarding the proposed changes as part of a special-called meeting held via Zoom, where the article of amendment was presented to the council for a first reading.
Harrison confirmed that the amendment would only apply to businesses with a non-quota type 1 license, or NQ1, which he says will be a very small minority.
An NQ1 license is among the few types of business licenses that can be granted in Kentucky — primarily for establishments such as convention centers or hotel complexes, horse racetracks, automobile race tracks, railroad systems, commercial airlines, and charter flight systems, which are categorized according to Kentucky state statutes.
Mayor Harrison said that although the modification would exclusively benefit the Cumberland Mint Gaming Hall thus far, he has received inquiries from other businesses that would be eligible for such a license.
Currently, businesses are allowed to sell alcohol between the hours of 6 a.m. and 12 midnight every day. Businesses with a NQ1 license would be able to extend their hours of operation to nearly 24 hours a day with the proposed modification. The amendments would exclusively permit sales at such establishments daily from 6 a.m. to 5 a.m.
“They’ll quit serving to restock and clean and things like that, but pretty much on the weekends they’re around the clock,” said Harrison. “Their hours of operation at the Mint are going to be almost 24 hours a day, so they were asking for extended hours for serving alcohol.
“Yes, this is mainly for the Mint, but…I have been called by a hotel chain that was looking into selling alcohol to people that are staying there,” Mayor Harrison continued. “If you got a traveler that may come into a hotel at midnight, this would allow them to buy some alcohol to take up into their room.”
A vote is required for a second reading, but not for a first reading. Another special meeting set for Thursday will feature a second review of the amendment, followed by a vote by the council members.
In other business Tuesday, Mayor Harrison also presented a proposition to the council that a long-time city business expressed a need for land to expand. Renfro Supply, currently located at the corner of S. 5th St. and Pine St., has been weighing their options on whether to move their business out of the city, or trying to expand within the city — creating jobs and bringing more revenue into Williamsburg.
“Renfro is wanting to get into more things, add more jobs, diversify, you know, the whole nine yards,” said Harrison. “They came to me saying they were probably going to have to look somewhere to expand and I said, ‘Well, wait a minute. We got a piece of property. What if we give you that piece of property —deed it to you — you can expand that way and stay in the City of Williamsburg with your expansion.”
However, in order for the property to transfer ownership, specific requirements known as determinations under state law must be fulfilled.
The main determination discussed Tuesday is that Renfro Supply would be required to start building on the property within two years of it being deeded to them, though Harrison said that the business owners had already indicated they would like to begin work even quicker than that, if possible. If no construction has begun within that time, the property would revert back to the city.
“They need about seven acres and that’s what we have,” said Harrison.
Renfro Supply has been in business with the City of Williamsburg for 100 years.
Harrison also noted that even if the property is given to Renfro Supply, they would continue to maintain their current building and operate it as normal.
Tuesday’s vote was not required. Decisions will be discussed with the council members during the meeting on Thursday, which will also be broadcast via Zoom, for a vote and adoption.
