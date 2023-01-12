FRANKFORT — Kentucky high school students can get an idea of how much it may cost to attend a college or technical school using the school’s net price calculator, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
“Our administration will always put education first, and we want to help students choose the best college or technical school option for their futures,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “Net price calculators give families a clearer idea of expenses at each school, so they can compare, plan and save.”
Students and parents must enter information about the student’s academic record and the parents’ finances to get a net price estimate for the cost of attending a trade school, two-year community college or four-year school.
Families should look for the net price, not the net cost.
The net price is how much a family can expect to pay toward a student’s technical or college education, including any loans. The net cost will be lower than the net price because the net cost doesn’t include loans, which have to be repaid.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers Kentucky’s student financial aid programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES). Many of KHEAA’s student aid programs are funded by Kentucky Lottery revenue. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
In addition, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information about KY Saves 529, visit kysaves.com.
KHEAA also disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.