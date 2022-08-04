KNOX COUNTY — A 74-year-old Barbourville woman died Monday after an altercation with neighbors and what Kentucky State Police Post 10 are describing as an officer-involved shooting involving the Barbourville police.
Law enforcement was dispatched Monday night to the shared home of Norma Hartman and her son, Michael Hartman, down Henson Hollow Lane. The victim’s son told the Times-Tribune he called Barbourville police while his mother stood on their front porch, in a verbal altercation with neighbors.
“It was a not-so-adult conversation, between my mom, four adults and two juveniles. My mom was on her porch, she was a veteran, so she had her shotgun with her,” said Michael Hartman.
Two Barbourville city police officers arrived at the scene which escalated and Norma Hartman was shot twice. Hartman was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
“This is not something a momma’s boy would ever want to see! You wouldn’t think a police officer would ever shoot a retired military veteran, like my mom. There’s got to be accountability somewhere,” Hartman said.
KSP said in a news release it has been asked by Barbourville Police Department to investigate the officer-involved shooting in Knox County. The new release said “a female suspect” was taken to the Barbourville hospital Monday night where she was pronounced dead by the Knox County coroner. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy at its offices in Frankfort.
KSP investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.
In the news release, KSP said “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure to not release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”
Arrangements will be made Wednesday at Hopper Funeral Home, in Barbourville. A Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help with arrangement costs.
Neither Barbourville City Police nor Kentucky State Police had further comment at press time. The Times Tribune will update this report as more details become available.
