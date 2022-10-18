WILLIAMSBURG — The 29th annual Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree will roll into Williamsburg and on trails throughout the area this weekend.
While the participants enjoy the trails, scenery and the local hospitality, Williamsburg Tourism Director Alvin Sharpe said the event is great for the community as well.
Sharpe said 178 Jeeps are registered for the 29th annual Gateway to the Cumberland that sees the participants come to town Thursday and then hit the trails Friday and Saturday.
Sharpe said last time an economic impact study was completed, it showed the event brings in more than $150,000 to the community over the three days. That impact comes in the form of the participants buying gas, staying in hotels and shopping locally.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said Corbin also benefits from Jeep Jamboree’s Williamsburg event.
“We get hotel and campground stays and folks in our restaurants. Any time there is a large event in our region/Tri-County area, we all benefit in a positive way,” Monhollen said.
But for Sharpe, the best part of the event is the participants and Jeep Jamboree USA crew.
“It’s all the people,” he said. “My gosh, it’s the best people in the world coming in here, and they love Williamsburg. They love the hospitality Williamsburg does. They love the mountains, they love the trails, they love the landowners, and the guides and the administration are fantastic from the standpoint of Jeep Jamboree USA.”
As the participants are always reminded by Mayor Roddy Harrison, “Williamsburg feels like home” and the community gives them a home for the three-day weekend. Sharpe said the City of Williamsburg and Williamsburg Tourism Commission give the participants a welcome bag that provides useful items for the trip and other trips.
They also host a fish fry or cookout on Thursday evening. The Williamsburg Police Department gives the participants an escort as they head out to the trails in the mornings. The fire department offers space to work on Jeeps if weather is bad. Local teams and churches help with offering Jeep washes and serving dinners.
“It’s a community effort,” Sharpe said.
