FRANKFORT — A regional project centered in the Tri-County area has been awarded nearly $2 million in state funding through the Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI).
According to Governor Andy Beshear’s office, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved eight projects last for over $4.6 million in state funding.The KPDI program was established in 2022 and builds on the state’s growing effort to develop land and buildings in local communities to support new, well-paying jobs and economic growth across the commonwealth.
“Site selection is crucial in setting up future economic success for Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear stated. “The funding provided through the KPDI program gives communities around the state the opportunities and advantages they need to ensure they have quality sites and buildings to attract growing companies. I’m excited to announce this second wave of projects in the initial round of KPDI and can’t wait to see what quality companies build in these communities.”
The City of Corbin and the Southeast Kentucky Industrial Development Authority, in partnership with Bell, Knox and Whitley counties, received approval on a regional project to construct a 105,000-square-foot spec building on Lot No. 7 in the Southern Kentucky Business Park, which will be designated Spec Building No. 5. The project was identified by an independent site selection consultant as having the potential for future investment/location of an economic development project and will see $3.78 million in building costs including $1.9 million in state support.
Other projects approved are located in Adair, Allen, Breckinridge, Johnson, Rowan, Russell and Simpson counties.
“KAED is excited to see the statewide participation in KPDI and the success that is already occurring across the Commonwealth,” said Haley McCoy, president and CEO of the Kentucky Association for Economic Development. “This program has truly elevated Kentucky’s economic development assets, and we are grateful to the many Kentucky utility partners who have joined KAED in covering the cost of independent, third-party consultants at Site Selection Group who evaluate the projects: Atmos Energy, Big Rivers Electric, Duke Energy, LG&E and KU, Kentucky Power, TVA, Touchstone Energy Cooperatives/EKPC and Louisville Water.”
In March, Gov. Beshear announced the first approvals in the initial round of KPDI, rolling out over $2.7 million in state funding for site and building development projects in Laurel and Madison counties, as well as a regional project between Greenup, Boyd, Carter, Elliott and Lawrence counties. Gov. Beshear previously announced 54 site and building development projects are requesting nearly $34 million in state funds during the first round of KPDI. The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development continues to review each project for a recommendation of approval by KEDFA in the coming months.
KPDI was established last year after Gov. Beshear and the General Assembly approved $100 million in funding for KPDI during its regular 2022 session. Applications are first evaluated by an independent consultant based upon all facets a prospective company would consider, from workforce availability, access to all infrastructure and detailed information on costs associated with development. In turn, these projects will generate increased economic development opportunities and job creation for Kentucky residents. KPDI furthers the efforts of the pilot PDI program, which was established in 2019 and provided nearly $7 million in state funding for 20 site and building development projects statewide.
For more information on KPDI, visit kdpi.ky.gov
Information on Kentucky’s economic development efforts and programs is available at CED.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.