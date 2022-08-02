Governor Andy Beshear recently announced $30 million allocated over 29 projects statewide toward providing clean drinking water and improving water systems. One of those projects is in Knox County and worth more than $1.8 million.
The Cleaner Water Program is part of Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, which is creating 14,500 jobs and helping to build better schools, expand access to high-speed internet, improve infrastructure and deliver clean drinking water and quality sewer systems across Kentucky.
“Having clean, reliable water service is a basic human right, and from the start of my administration I have prioritized funding major upgrades to these crucial utilities all across the commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
On July 22, a letter was sent to the Knox County Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell notifying the county of a $1,864,064 award of Kentucky Cleaner Water Program grant funds from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. The funds are for the “Knox County Water Line Extensions – Unserved Areas project”.
In a statement to The Times-Tribune, Mitchell said, “Knox County Fiscal Court has received notification for a grant to extend water lines to areas that are not presently being served. This is great news for the residents in these affected areas. Some of the residents have been waiting on funding for this clean water project for over 24 years or longer; these are the only people in our county who do not have municipal water.”
Judge Mitchell urged citizens without a clean, treated water source to call his office at 606-546-6192.
In other news, Knox County’s Fiscal Court met last week and was awarded additional funds from the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation, from the Cumberland Valley Area Development. This will help Knox County citizens who live in areas that frequently experience flooding around their homes.
“We have had this project filed since 2019, Covid delayed this. Every time it rains, these folks get flooded in for three to four days.” Judge Mitchell said.
