WILLIAMSBURG — Last Saturday, nearly 150 people showed up at River Fog Park in Williamsburg for the fifth annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk organized by Bethany’s Hope.
This year’s event was led by State Rep. Regina Huff, State Rep. candidate Nick Wilson and local artist Kathy Lay.
Speaking at the event was Brian Lebanion, who is a suicide survivor.
“I look at statistics. When I think about suicide, I realize that it is a great equalizer. It touches people from all walks of life,” stated Lebanion. “It doesn’t matter what your gender is. It doesn’t matter if you go to church or not. It doesn’t matter if you’re wealthy or if you’re poor.”
Lebanion went on to share his story of his suicide attempt. “You know, we’ve been through Covid. and when you look at the statistics, it (suicide) has taken as many lives as Covid did, but yet, we don’t talk about it.”
The purpose of the event was to show the community that they have resources if they’re not okay, and to get people to open up and talk. Names of those who are no longer here lined the street — including Melissa Lawson’s daughter Bethany, who passed away in 2018 and is the organization’s namesake.
Rep. Huff has been hosting the event since the beginning.
“Well, first of all, to honor the life of Bethany,” Huff said of her involvement. “She was one of the best and brightest and you know, if Bethany could decide to end her journey, it causes you to pause and really think. Suicide prevention and awareness is something I’m very passionate about. In the legislative role I play, I passed required suicide awareness training for teachers one hour a year so they can have some tools in the toolbox to understand and look for signs.”
For free, confidential support or prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones 24/7, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.