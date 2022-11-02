The streets of Corbin were full of costumed characters Saturday morning. No, it wasn't for trick or treating. It was for the 2022 edition of the Jack O'Lantern Jog. Each year the race is held the weekend before Halloween and while the fastest runners are awarded, so are the best costumes. About 100 participated in the race that began and ended on Depot Street. | Photos by Erin Cox
Nearly 100 participate in Jack O'Lantern Jog
- By Erin Cox Staff Writer
