WILLIAMSBURG — What do you want out of life and how are you going to get there?
That’s what Staff Sergeant Valerie Kelly asks high school and college students as a recruiter for the National Guard in Whitley County.
Kelly, 45, of London asked herself the same thing at age 34 when she enlisted into the National Guard in 2012.
After years of working as a respiratory therapist in area hospitals and also as a factory worker, she decided she wanted to go back to college and get it paid for by joining the National Guard.
Now, 10 years later, she says she has found her calling in recruiting and forming the relationships with the students she mentors.
“I love it because you can see the changes that you can make in somebody’s life,” Kelly said.
Kelly has a family history of military service. Her dad served in Vietnam in the Army from 1970-1974. Her brother was in the Navy for four years. She also has several uncles who served in the Army.
But ultimately the education benefits drew her to serve.
In July 2017 she began serving as a recruiter where she now recruits at Whitley County High School, Williamsburg Independent and on campus at the University of the Cumberlands where she helps run the ROTC program.
She says she begins talking with the students by asking where they see themselves in the future and depending on their response, she gives them ways the National Guard can help them get there.
“It goes far beyond the money aspects and the education,” Kelly said. She said members of the Guard also learn the seven core values, are able to serve their country and it makes them better citizens.
Kelly said while she enjoys the benefits and pay of the job, the main reason she continues to serve is she feels it is her duty.
“My main thing is I feel like it’s what I was called to do,” she said. “I just feel like this is what I’m supposed to be doing. It just makes me happy.”
As part of her job she mentors the ROTC cadets and helps build them as leaders. She can also teach college level classes and enlist soldiers. She said mentoring is a big part of the job as she builds relationships with the cadets and will mentor them from beginning to end.
Prior to recruiting, Kelly worked in small arms repair and then as an intel analyst.
“Recruiting is the most rewarding just because you see the changes,” she said of the cadets she mentors. “You can see them grow and their personalities change.”
As Veterans Day is Friday, Kelly said when people thank her for her service and want to shake her hand, it sometimes makes her emotional.
“It makes me feel proud that only 1 percent of the entire population can do this job,” she said. “I feel proud that I’m able to do it and to serve.”
In addition to being part of the limited population that does serve, Kelly is also part of the 13 percent of that 1 percent of military members that are women.
“I wish more people would be more open to serving or trying to serve,” she said, encouraging people to reach out to a recruiter just to see what options are available and what benefits come with it.
“I never thought in a million years that I would be able to enlist at the age of 34 and serve,” she said. “It has just been a blessing.”
Kelly’s wife, Nina, also served in the Army Reserves from 2012-2020. They have two daughters, Blakely and Ryleigh.
