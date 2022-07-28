CORBIN — A Corbin native is bringing a new and exciting attraction to the area, starting next week.
Matt Manning is a 2012 graduate of Corbin High School, who went on to study theatre at Eastern Kentucky University.
“I love horror movies, I’ve loved them forever,” Manning shared. “So I took inspiration from the 1980’s style, like ‘Friday the 13th’, ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’, type of horror movie.”
“Murder Within Us” will be an interactive dinner and a show. The audience can watch the mystery unfold as they are served a three-course meal including salad, lasagna, garlic Bread, green Beans, mashed potatoes, and a S’mores-themed cake.
A vegan option is also available upon request.
“The show is based around a summer camp, and the audience are the campers and the audience will determine the fate of the characters onstage,” said Manning.
The production came together after Manning started his job at Kentucky Creative LLC, a local art gallery/bistro located in Corbin. With the help of the owner of Kentucky Creative, Jeremy W. Bryant, another Corbin native, Manning’s idea of introducing more theater to the Tri-County area has begun to become a reality through Kentucky Playhouse.
This event is made possible by Kentucky Creative and the Corbin Tourism Commission.
Performance dates are scheduled for August 4-6, and August 11-13 at 11 South Park Center Drive, Suite 2.
For more information or to reserve your ticket, call Kentucky Creative at 606-280-7740 or visit kentuckyplayhouse.com.
