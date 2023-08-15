CORBIN — Tanner Myers is the definition of the American Dream. Myers and his wife Beth lead Cumberland Steel Company based out of his hometown of Corbin. His company fulfills multimillion dollar projects across the United States.
At 36 years old, Myers didn’t have the dream handed to him though. He invested his time in getting all the experience he could. He started young as a Corbin High School student.
“I took welding in high school and stayed at the vocational school down there, as much as they would let me,” Myers said.
Myers graduated from CHS in 2005 and spent a few years working a variety of jobs in construction and using many skills he gained in the vocational portion of his high school career.
“I knew the direction. I just wasn’t sure of the the exact way of getting where I needed to go,” Myers said.
He then decided it was time to dive in professionally by obtaining his degree in construction management from Eastern Kentucky University in 2012.
“I wasn’t really sure exactly what I wanted to do, but I knew building stuff is what I was good at and loved to do,” Myers said.
During his time at EKU, Myers worked for a smaller steel erection company out of Lexington.
After graduating EKU, he spent six months in Nashville training in sales and estimates at a larger steel erection company and spent five years in Florence.
He then transitioned to Eastern Constructors, the first company he started doing steel work for while he was in college.
“He started growing his business significantly; we stayed in touch and I went back to work for him at his bigger company,” Myers said.
Myers climbed the ladder to project manager then to executive vice president with the original company he worked for in college.
“Me and him took that company from doing $7-8 million a year to $60 million a year,” Myers reflected. “We had 300 or more iron workers working for us at all times working coast to coast.”
He has built campuses for Microsoft, big box warehouses, data centers and manufacturing plants.
Though Myers climbed the ladder quickly, it was always his goal to own his own business.
Myers’ parents, Dennis and Becky, influenced his drive to find his direction.
“I think from a young age I always knew I would have my own business. I just had to figure out the what and how,” Myers said.
It all came together for Myers in 2022, when Cumberland Steel Company was born.
“When I started this company, it was me and about five guys,” Myers said. “I was out in the field doing everything they were doing and it quickly grew.”
Cumberland Steel Company is a steel erection company that focuses on putting together steel envelopes of buildings for steel fabricators like Steel Fab Texas, Cooper Steel, Kenderick Steel and CDI Contracting.
In just 18 months time, they are holding steady at 45 employees and plans to add to that number to have around 60 employees by September.
The fast growth has proved to be a new challenge to Myers.
“Growth is very expensive and we have grown sometimes it seems too fast,” Myers noted, adding that the fast growth was due to the wonderful team he has built.
Myers had advice for those seeking to build their own business. He highlighted how important it is to get out and work and make connections whether it be taking all the classes you can in high school or working hard at every job you get.
He did everything along the way including concrete and framing before he realized what his specialty would be.
“Go to work and learn every single thing you can and don’t be afraid to say you can take a job somewhere else. You have all the time in the world when you are young. Put yourself out there and don’t be afraid to travel to chase bigger stuff,” Myers said.
Myers reflected on his journey throughout his success.
“My biggest success has been the relationships I have built in this business over all these years and the people I have gotten to know. I had a lot of clients that believed in me and wanted to see me succeed,” Myers said.
Many of the clients he has today have followed him throughout his career along with reliable workers he has built trust in along the way.
“Relationships are so important in business; always work hard and do people right no matter where you are in your career,” Myers noted. “Your reputation in itself can carry you a long way or destroy you.”
“We try to be an asset to our customers — the entire team,” Myers said. “We are not just the next steel erector; we strive to do our best for them.”
In his early career, Myers loved to travel but now that he has spent years in the field, he likes to be home with his wife.
“It was exciting when I was young but now I try to get there and get back,” Myers noted. “I have seen a lot of the country on someone else’s dime and that has been pretty awesome.”
Local business owners have mentored Myers along the way and still do at the height of his success in the industry.
“They really helped me gain the confidence to continue,” Myers reflected. “Even with a successful business, it is still hard. I think it is important to have people you can just call and they understand that’s been there.”
Myers said it’s good to have a laugh with others who understand the “business owner” side of life.
“Find people you look up to. Stick your hand in their pocket and follow them around,” Myers laughed. “There’s inspiration all around you if you look hard enough.”
Myers noted that there are a lot of resources in southeast Kentucky to help entrepreneurs reach their goals. Unfortunately, not all business owners are aware of them.
Kentucky Highlands, Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation (SKED) and Kentucky Small Business Development Center are three resources that has helped Myers along the way.
“When you get started, you are going to hear no a lot but you got to keep going,” he said. “Those guys really got behind me and supported me the whole way.”
Myers and his team at Cumberland Steel Company are looking forward to large projects like the largest Dilliard’s store in the U.S and a large event center in Texas.
The Corbin local is paving a path of inspiration for others chasing the American Dream of entrepreneurship.
