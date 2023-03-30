WILLIAMSBURG — Two of the Whitley County men accused in the fatal stabbing of Billy Lawson have pleaded guilty for their roles in the homicide.
Twin brothers James Lawson and Jamie Lawson, both 31 and of Williamsburg, appeared in Whitley Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Also present was third defendant Jordan Miracle, 26, also of Williamsburg. The men were in court for a jury trial status hearing.
Their charges came after Lawson’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in a building off US 25 near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in February 2019.
The Muse brothers were arrested when a vehicle belonging to Jamie was towed and those towing the vehicle found blood and a kitchen knife in the back seat.
Upon further investigation, Miracle was also identified as a suspect. When he was interviewed by police, he stated James and Jamie Muse stole money from Lawson before stabbing him to death, according to police.
All three defendants were indicted that March on charges murder, first-degree robbery in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence. Bond was set at $1 million.
With the Muses’ change of plea, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling is recommending a 60-year sentence for Jamie and a 15-year sentence for James.
Jamie and James Muse are next scheduled to appear in front of Circuit Judge Dan Ballou for their final sentencing May 1.
Miracle, who is facing additional charges connected to an attempted escape at the Whitley County Detention Center last year, is maintaining his plea of not guilty. His next status hearing is set for April 11 at 10.a.m. with his jury trial set for July 10.
All three defendants remained lodged at WCDC.
