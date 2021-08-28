In a public letter to his classmates, SGA President Ian Puckett says vaccinations are the only way to keep hosting student activities and keep student life going as normal.
Puckett says he wants to see 80% of Murray State's student body vaccinated by the end of the fall 2021 semester.
He notes vaccines are being made available to students, faculty and staff at MSU Health Services from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT, Monday through Friday, with no appointment needed. A vaccine clinic was also held on campus Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.