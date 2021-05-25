Goldbug Fire Department, with assistance from Williamsburg, Emlyn, Patterson Creek, and Pleasant View fire departments, responded to a large structure fire in the 1000 block of KY 92 East at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters found heavy fire upon arrival. The fire was eventually contained and extinguished. No injuries occurred and fire personnel were on scene for approximately 2 1/2 hours. Williamsburg Police Department and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene. | Photo courtesy of Goldbug Fire Department
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on KY 92 East
