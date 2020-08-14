A multi-car collision near mile marker 25 in Corbin has shut down north bound lanes on I-75.
Officials say five individuals were transported to Baptist Health Corbin, and that wether prohibited the use of a helicopter to transport them.
Mr. Leslie Campbell, Jr., 70, of Barbourville, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Barbourville. Born in Woodbine, Kentucky, Leslie was the son of the late Lester Campbell and Opal Helton Campbell McCullah. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Tracy Henson and sister Brenda …
Louise B. Stone Thomas, age 94, of Corbin, Knox County, KY, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in 1925 to the late Harris and Elizabeth Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, I. N. "Tiny" Bryant and Billy R. Bryan; her husbands, Jack …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.