WHITLEY COUNTY — A Medal of Honor recipient from Whitley County is the namesake of a motorcycle trail that was recently opened that runs through the county.
The Joe C. Paul Medal of Honor Trail honors Lance Corporal Joe Calvin Paul who was born on April 23, 1946, in Williamsburg. The 13.3-mile trail begins on KY 904 at the intersection of KY 92 and goes through Whitley County, including the Nevisdale/Gatliff coal community where Paul grew up. It ends at the western intersection of KY 904 and KY 92.
Paul attended high school for one year before at age 17, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on April 26, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio.
On August 18, 1965, while serving as a fire team leader with Company H 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, Paul placed himself between his wounded comrades and the enemy.
According to the Backroads of Appalachia that helped establish this trail, “Paul delivered effective suppressive fire to divert the Viet Cong long enough to allow the casualties to be evacuated.”
Paul was fatally wounded during that attempt to protect his comrades and died the next day on August 19.
Paul was awarded the Medal of Honor on February 7, 1967, and a Navy ship is named in his honor, The USS Paul FF-1080.
The trail is designed by Whitley County Motorcycle Group as part of Backroads of Appalachia, which is a non-profit group that has a passion for the Appalachian region. The organization is working to drive economic development, job training and opportunity to the poverty stricken areas of Appalachia through tourism and motorsports, according the group’s website.
In addition to the motorcycle trail, a portion of KY 92 is also named in Paul’s honor and a there is a historical marker located on the grounds of the Whitley County Courthouse in Williamsburg.
