WILLIAMSBURG — A mother, along with family and friends, were protesting police brutality around Williamsburg’s courthouse square Saturday morning after she says her son was badly beaten by Kentucky State Police officers.
Betty Hamblin, the mother of Bradley Hamblin of Williamsburg, said the event happened on Boyd White Road August 18. Police officers thought that Bradley Hamblin had burnt a house down. Betty Hamblin says that wasn’t true.
A witness told Betty Hamblin that several officers came, pulled her son out of a trailer and beat him.
Betty Hamblin said the officers had to take him to Baptist Health Corbin where Bradley’s father met them. Although his father was not able to talk with his son, he said he could see that he was badly beaten.
According to Hamblin, the hospital said Bradley Hamblin, 28, had his ear torn off and had to be resewn and his jaw was broken.
After the hospital treated Bradley Hamblin, the officers took him to the Whitley County Detention Center. He was booked in the detention center at 7:28 a.m. Aug. 18.
Betty Hamblin talked to her son on the phone and asked did they beat him up and he said, “yes”.
Bradley Hamblin is charged with third-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and resisting arrest. He is set to be in court on Monday.
Betty Hamblin is battling stage 4 cancer but said she wanted to protest police brutality on the courthouse square to help prevent it from happening to someone else.
“We are trying to keep this from happening to somebody else’s kid,” she said. “There are good police officers and bad officers. These were bad officers. They were being judge and everything that night. They shouldn’t even be on the force.“
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.