WILLIAMSBURG — A local man whose trial in May was interrupted by his attorney’s own legal troubles has been scheduled for a new one near the end of the year.
Carl Amos Moses, Jr., 27, of Williamsburg, is now scheduled to stand trial over four days starting on December 19.
Moses is facing a 19-count indictment that includes a charge of attempted murder, six counts of kidnapping, 10 counts of wanton endangerment, and two counts of assault.
Those charges stem from a January 15, 2022, domestic dispute and standoff near Emlyn that culminated in Moses being shot by a Kentucky State Police trooper. That trooper was not charged.
Moses’ trial was delayed in May on the second day of trial by the arrest of his attorney, James Wren II, who is scheduled to be arraigned in Whitley District Court next Monday on traffic charges of reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
