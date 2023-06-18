FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear announced last month that more than $25.3 million is on the way to support the educational and social needs of Kentucky children and families.
“Team Kentucky is building a better Kentucky with the support of AmeriCorps and 20 sponsor organizations, such as nonprofits and education agencies,” Gov. Beshear said. “We thank them for their support and hard work as they help us improve the lives of our Kentucky families and communities.”
The funds include $14.7 million in AmeriCorps federal grants, combined with $5.8 million in private and public matching funds to provide help with housing, clothing and food to Kentuckians in need, as well as provide tutoring, teaching, and other educational services for students in all grade levels through post-secondary education. Funds also help health departments, senior centers and hospice facilities meet the basic needs of Kentuckians.
The AmeriCorps federal agency will make available nearly $4.8 million in education awards for program participants. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members are eligible for $6,895 for college, postsecondary education or to pay back student loans.
The funding breakdown includes:
• more than $12.1 million in national competitive grant funding for 12 AmeriCorps programs, including two Public Health AmeriCorps programs;
• $2.6 million in formula grant funding to support eight additional state programs;
• AmeriCorps program sponsors are also contributing $5.8 million in local cash or in-kind match; and
• the AmeriCorps federal agency will make available nearly $4.8 million in education awards.
Examples of awardees include:
• Christian Appalachian Project — AmeriCorps members provide housing development and repair; emergency utility and crisis assistance; hunger relief; affordable clothing; infant/toddler care; preschool, in-school, after-school, and summer education; teen leadership development; aging in place services; support for persons with disabilities; disaster relief; mental health counseling; and volunteer generation and support for residents in Eastern Kentucky.
• Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSC) Corps — AmeriCorps members provide literacy tutoring and address food insecurity in economically disadvantaged schools in Central and Eastern Kentucky. (Education).
• PartnerCorps PRI — AmeriCorps members mentor and tutor students in Promise Zone Counties to increase math achievement.
• Teach For America — Appalachia Kentucky —Professional Corps AmeriCorps members are responsible for teaching for two years in low-income and under resourced schools to increase academic achievement in rural Appalachian counties.
• UNITE Service Corps — 62 AmeriCorps members will tutor students in math; implement the Too Good for Drugs (TGFD) drug-prevention curriculum and sponsor UNITE drug prevention clubs in Bell, Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. At the end of the first program year, AmeriCorps members will be responsible for the improved academic performance of 2,170 students in math. In addition, AmeriCorps members will leverage 310 volunteers who will be engaged in drug prevention activities.
“These new grants will increase AmeriCorps Seniors’ ability to make an impact in Covington,” said Atalaya Sergi, director, AmeriCorps Seniors. “Supporting these older adults will help leverage their tremendous experience and skill to help those in need. At the same time, AmeriCorps Senior volunteers will gain training and skills to support them returning to the workforce in professional and para-professional jobs that will support their financial future.”
“The Global Game Changers School Empowerment Zone program works to make a revolutionary difference in climate, culture, engagement, empowerment, and ultimately success for high needs Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville,” said Global Game Changers co-founder and board chair Jan Helson. “We’re thrilled to continue our important partnership with AmeriCorps and Serve Kentucky so that members can support schools, students, teachers and parents in order build the relationships and lay the foundation that drive this important work forward.”
“Ensuring youth have strong, fact-based drug prevention and avoidance skills is essential if we want them to stay substance free,” said Nancy Hale, president and CEO of Operation UNITE. “The reach of AmeriCorps members with the UNITE Service Corps extends deep into our service region. They become actively engaged within their schools by sponsoring anti-drug UNITE Clubs, by joining their UNITE Community Coalition and recruiting adult volunteers. AmeriCorps members foster relationships that broaden their impact well beyond the classroom. They are helping to change the culture across southern and eastern Kentucky.”
Through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Serve Kentucky currently administers 23 AmeriCorps program grants with more than $14 million in federal funds, along with supporting other statewide community service programs.
Cabinet secretary Eric Friedlander praised AmeriCorps for its support. Program funding, he noted, impacts Kentucky’s quest to build more resilient communities. Friedlander said, “As Team Kentucky moves forward with building a better commonwealth following the pandemic, natural disasters and other impacts, the programs supported will play a significant role in making Kentuckians and the places they live more resilient and ready for a brighter future.”
Serve Kentucky executive director Joe Bringardner said that AmeriCorps funding helps provide services to aging Kentuckians, disaster relief, K-12 tutoring and mentoring, college readiness support, housing assistance, environmental education, support for public health and food support services across the commonwealth. Bringardner noted, “AmeriCorps members use their talents, their vision and their boundless energy to establish immediate and long-lasting change.”
AmeriCorps grants are awarded to eligible organizations, which spur members to strengthen communities. This is done through faith-based and nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, local government entities and state agencies.
