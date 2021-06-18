During the first of what will be weekly Thursday press conferences at the Capitol, Gov. Andy Beshear talked about some of the incentives for those who are vaccinated, including the “Shot at a Million” contest. There will be three drawings held several weeks apart where anyone 18 and older can register to win $1 million, with five drawings on the same days for $30,000 scholarships for those who are 12-17.
“The first drawing is two weeks from Friday,” Beshear said, “This means the deadline to enter the first drawing is 11:59 pm two weeks from today.”
The other two drawings will be July 30 and Aug. 27, with the deadline to enter the day before each drawing. Anyone who has registered for the first drawing will be kept in the running for the other two.
He says there has been a great response thus far, with 414,584 Kentuckians signed up for a shot at a million, and 23,080 young people registered for their shot at a higher education.
“Folks, these are the best odds you’re ever going to get at winning a million dollars or winning a free ride,” the governor noted. “That means those who have not been vaccinated have a very compelling reason to do so.”
While he and his family are not eligible to win, Beshear said one member has gotten his first dose. “On Tuesday, my son Will turned 12. On Wednesday, we took him to get vaccinated,” he said. “He is doing just fine. He got it in his non-pitching arm, just in case.”
He also mentioned that there will be free concerts this month for those who have been fully vaccinated at the Cardome in Georgetown, as part of the Troubadour Concert Series. You can find out more by going to: https://covidfreeconcert.as.me/schedule.php.
During his press conference, Gov. Beshear also announced that a coalition of states, including Kentucky, won a U.S. Supreme Court case, California v. Texas, that upholds the Affordable Care Act, protecting health care coverage for 1.8 million Kentuckians and millions more Americans with pre-existing medical conditions.
He noted that while the federal eviction moratorium is ending June 30, Kentucky’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund is open until Sept. 30, 2022 and has about $200 million left to assist Kentuckians with up to 15 months of rent and utilities. To date, the fund has helped Kentuckians with more than 5,500 rent and utility payments totaling more than $20.3 million in assistance. Just last week, the Kentucky Housing Corporation, an important partner in administering the fund, paid out more than $2 million from the fund to Kentuckians in need, which is up 15% from the week before.
Kentuckians can submit an application today at teamkyhherf.ky.gov if they live outside of Lexington or Louisville. To apply in Fayette County, visit covid19renterhelp.org. To apply in Jefferson County, visit stopmyeviction.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.