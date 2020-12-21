More Kentucky hospitals than the last time got a grade of A on a nonprofit group's rating of patient safety in hospitals, but for the fifth grading period in a row, most of the 45 Kentucky hospitals got Cs.
Leapfrog gave As to 16 Kentucky hospitals, or about 36 percent of those it graded, up from about 26% getting As on the last report. Based on the number of hospitals with As, Leapfrog ranked Kentucky 21st among the states, up from 33rd in the last report. It gave Bs to eight hospitals, Cs to 19, and Ds to two.
The twice-yearly grades are based on 27 performance measures of patient safety that indicate how well hospitals protect patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. The report uses data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Leapfrog's own survey, and other supplemental data sources. Hospitals are only graded if they have submitted adequate data for evaluation, Leapfrog says.
“We see in the news every day the extraordinary courage of clinicians and staff caring for patients stricken by Covid-19,” Leapfrog CEO and President Leah Binder said in a news release. “What’s less apparent — yet equally laudable — are the untold efforts behind the scenes to protect patients. Hospitals’ commitment to the fundamentals have saved lives too, like preventing infection, ensuring universal hand hygiene, and double and triple checking everything to avoid errors.”
St. Elizabeth Healthcare-Edgewood has received As on every Leapfrog report card since spring 2014, the first year it was graded.
Other hospitals on the A list are: Baptist Health hospitals in La Grange, Lexington, Madisonville and Richmond; Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester; Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown; Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana; Mercy Health Lourdes in Paducah; Louisville's Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital, and Norton Women's & Children Hospital; Saint Joseph-London; St. Elizabeth Healthcare-Ft. Thomas; and St. Elizabeth Hospital-Florence.
Baptist Health La Grange earned its first-ever A in the patient safety report after receiving only Cs since fall 2018.
“This rating is a testament to our staff who have been working so hard to provide the high quality, compassionate care for which Baptist Health is known – in the midst of a pandemic,” Clint Kaho, Baptist Health La Grange president, said in a news release. “It is especially meaningful for us to receive Leapfrog’s highest rating in patient safety when we are taking extraordinary measures to protect our patients, our staff and our communities during a pandemic and otherwise.”
Baptist Health Corbin moved up to a B after getting three Cs in a row. Baptist Health Louisville moved up to a B after getting four Cs in a row. Baptist Health Paducah regained its B, after getting a C in the last grading period.
"Since forming UofL Health in November of 2019, we have seen a consistent improvement in quality metrics," the hospital said. "While the Leapfrog survey is not the scorecard we use to drive improvement throughout our organization, we will never be satisfied with anything other than providing top-quality patient care."
