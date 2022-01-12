CORBIN – A Kentucky State Police trooper-involved shooting is under investigation by the department's Critical Incident Response Team after an individual was shot after reportedly fleeing from police and then firing at the trooper in southern Laurel County Tuesday night.
The trooper was not injured and the unnamed individual is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred at approximately 10 p.m. behind the Cumberland Gap Apartments on KY 1223.
According to a press release from KSP, the preliminary investigation indicates that a KSP trooper was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on the Cumberland Gap Parkway.
The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began.
The fleeing vehicle entered the parking lot of the apartment complex. The person exited the vehicle while it was still moving and the vehicle collided with a parked vehicle.
The person fled on foot behind an apartment building and was found hiding behind a building, where he was observed to be armed.
"Despite loud verbal commands from the trooper, the subject remained non-compliant and fired shots at the trooper," the KSP press release said. "The trooper discharged an agency issued firearm, hitting the subject, and ending the incident."
The trooper rendered medical aid to the subject until EMS arrived, the press release said. The individual was transported by Laurel County EMS to Saint Joseph Health in London and was later flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital,.
In accordance with KSP policies and procedures, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
KSP said it is "standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."
