While the state’s number of registered voters had risen to 3,517,567 as of August 31, Adams says during the past month, there has been a rise of 19,626 registered voters, or 0.56 percent.
Recently, his office partnered with the Lexington Legends baseball team for a voter registration night at the ballpark and hosted a drive-thru at the Capitol, handing out voter registration packets.
“With the pandemic making voter registration drives difficult, my office has stepped up to help register new voters before the October 5 deadline,” said Adams.
Additionally, as part of his commitment to clean up the voter rolls, 34,967 voters have been removed since he took office in January. In August, 2,724 voters who are felons, nonresidents or deceased were removed. “We are aggressively removing from our rolls voters who have moved away, passed away or been put away,” Adams said.
Currently, Democratic registrants represent 47.5 percent of the electorate, with 1,670,789 registered voters. Democratic registration decreased by 5,954 since July 31, a 0.36 percent drop. Republican registrants total 1,533,095, or 43.6 percent of voters, with an increase of 21,274 registered voters, a gain of 1.41 percent since July 31. Almost 9 percent of voters are represented under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 4,306 registrants, or a 1.39 percent growth since July 31.
The big task ahead is preparing for the election itself. Under state law, Adams, a Republican, worked together with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, to come up with the plan for both the primary and general elections, with numerous changes, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many counties had only one polling place open on primary election day, including Kentucky’s two largest, Jefferson and Fayette, and both Adams and Beshear wanted more.
According to Miranda Combs, communications director for the secretary of state’s office, Secretary Adams’ statewide initiative to recruit poll workers has succeeded beyond expectations, with 5,000 volunteers through govoteky.com.
However, they are not equally distributed, she says, and many counties still need poll workers. For example, Campbell County has 231 volunteers through govoteky.com, while similarly sized Bullitt County has only 63. That’s why Campbell County has been able to reopen all precincts and Bullitt County has not.
Combs says as of noon on Thursday, Adams had approved 111 county plans for in-person polling places on election day. Still under review are Bullitt, Fayette, Hardin, Jefferson, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike and Whitley. No plan had been received from Owsley County as of that time.
She adds, PPE will be provided to precinct workers and voters at all polling locations on election day itself.
