LAUREL COUNTY — A missing person's case turned into a successful swift water rescue near American Greeting Card Road in southern Laurel County Thursday night.
The 32-year-old woman had been missing for approximately 2 hours at the time of the call, according to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad deployed a boat team near the residence and a search team surrounding the property. The woman's shoes and sweater were found on the bank of Horse Creek.
The woman was located approximately 1/4 of a mile away downstream on the creek bank, near Taco Bell on Cumberland Gap Parkway, and turned over to EMS in stable condition.
According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, she said she had just wanted to get her feet wet and was swept away by the water.
Also responding were Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.
