A total of 10 $2,000 mini-grants will be awarded for organizations to create new or expand on existing COVID-19 vaccination efforts. They are available to Kentucky-based nonprofit and governmental organizations – such as local health departments, community-based organizations, community health centers, schools, libraries, faith centers, local civic groups and other local organizations – working in Kentucky counties with vaccination rates under 35 percent.
“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect against serious illness or death from the disease,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO of Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “Local organizations are working hard across the Bluegrass to get more Kentuckians vaccinated. These grants are intended as a quick infusion to those efforts as we face a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”
The eligible counties are Ballard, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Crittenden, Edmonson, Elliott, Fulton, Hart, Hickman, Jackson, Knox, Lewis, Martin, McCreary, Metcalfe, Owen, Robertson, Rockcastle, Spencer, Todd, Trimble and Union.
Some examples of how the mini-grant funds could be used include:
--Communicating about vaccine availability and education using local radio stations and media, social media platforms, signs, posters, educational videos, PSAs, etc.
--Training to trusted community members to conduct in-person outreach to raise awareness about the vaccines and help individuals sign up for appointments.
--Support community health workers, promoters, navigators, FRYSCs, Cooperative Extension agents, social workers and others who can include vaccine education and outreach as part of their work with community members.
--Identify people in the community who can perform bilingual health outreach for community members who are non-English speakers so they can get the information they need to get a free vaccination.
--Schools can inform parents through their communication channels about the dates and places of COVID-19 vaccination events or ongoing clinics and help parents register their child and themselves for a vaccination appointment.
The deadline to apply is October 1. To read the details and learn how to apply, click here.
