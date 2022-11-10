TRI-COUNTY — Pending certification of the totals, the 2022 General Election is now in the books with more than a third of registered voters casting ballots — not just on Tuesday but with the options of absentee and early voting.
Both Whitley (36.1%) and Laurel Counties (36.38%) reported a turnout of over 35% with Knox County right at a third with 33.12%, according to unofficial results released on Election Night.
Locally the election couldn’t boast the number of competitive races that countywide elections typically have — since most had been settled in the May Primary with Republican incumbents winning new terms. That left many voters choosing who should represent them in nonpartisan races as well as at the federal level and whether they wanted to amend the Kentucky Constitution.
Corbin City Commission
The four-member commission was guaranteed a shakeup with Trent Knuckles dropping out of the race and Seth Reeves making an ultimately unsuccessful run for 34th District Judge, Division 1.
Incumbent and mayor pro-tem Allison Moore received the most votes in both Whitley and Knox counties at 885 and 205, respectively, for a total of 1,090. Fellow incumbent Brandon Shepherd polled 727 (Whitley) and 196 (Knox) for a total of 923 votes. Next was John Baker at 876 votes — 688 in Whitley and 188 in Knox. Rounding out the commission is James Gambrel, who tied Shepherd’s 196 votes in Knox County and received 586 in Whitley for a total of 782.
Which left first-time candidate Lisa Garrison off the commission, having polled 610 votes between Whitley (431) and Knox (179).
Corbin Independent Board of Education
Three candidates were vying for two seats on the school board. Long-time board chair Kim Croley was edged out with a total of 1,295 votes between Whitley (1,157) and Knox (138) counties, while fellow incumbent Carcille Burchette was able to hold on to her seat with 1,347 votes in Whitley County and 100 in Knox for a total of 1,447. Newcomer Paul Taylor was the top vote-getter with 1,672 votes in Whitley County and 120 votes in Knox for a combined 1,792 votes.
County Races
Knox County did feature two contested magisterial races. In District 2, Republican Keith Abner defeated Democrat Gary Isom by a margin of 938 to 361 votes. In District 3, Republican Tony Golden defeated Democrat George Hamilton by a margin of 1,61 votes to 548 votes.
Aside from the sheriff’s race and jailer’s race (see related articles), Whitley County saw the late addition of a contested race when current District 3 Constable Jim Thornton — who had run unsuccessfully for sheriff back in the spring — launched a write-in campaign to keep his post. Though write-in candidates often face an uphill battle given that their names don’t appear on the ballot, Thornton still gathered 777 though it wasn’t enough to overcome Republican nominee Jordan Davis’ 1,174 votes.
State Races
Likely driving many voters across the commonwealth to the polls were two proposed amendments to the Kentucky Constitution.
Constitutional Amendment 1 would have let the legislature call itself into special session on topics of its choosing but the measure failed with 53% of overall reported votes (693,076 to 602,733) cast against it.
The amendment made the ballot through Republican supermajorities in both the State House and Senate, and was heavily favored by conservatives here in the Tri-Counties. Laurel County voters cast 9,946 yes ballots over 6,086 nays. Whitley County voters approved of the amendment by a margin of 4,972 to 3,705. Knox County recorded 3,855 yes votes to 2,771 no votes.
Constitutional Amendment 2 Constitutional Amendment 2 would have specified that the Kentucky Constitution does not guarantee the right to abortions and was also defeated statewide with 52% percent of votes cast (741,024 to 675,986) on this issue. Again, Tri-County voters bucked the trend with Laurel County Yes votes numbering 11,926 to 5,359 No votes; Whitley County 6,594 to 3,074; and Knox 5,207 to 2,183.
The 82nd District of the Kentucky House of Representatives — comprised of Whitley County and a portion of Laurel — is currently represented by Regina Huff of Williamsburg, who opted not to run for re-election. Her successor Nick Wilson ran unopposed on Republican ticket — picking up 8,789 votes in Whitley County and 1,468 in Laurel for a combined total of 10,257.
The 86th District is comprised on Knox County and another part of Laurel County. Republican incumbent Tom Odell Smith of Corbin ran unopposed — collecting 6,625 in Knox County and 2,517 votes in Laurel for a total of 9,142 votes.
Federal Races
U.S. Senator Rand Paul cruised to his third term with the Republican incumbent garnering 914,711 votes to Democrat challenger Charles Booker’s 561,832 statewide. Here Tri-County voters were in line with the state results with Laurel County recording 14,474 Paul votes to Booker’s 3,096; Whitley County recording 8,221 to 1,822; and Knox recording 6,457 to 1,516.
Finally, Fifth District Congressman Hal Rogers extends his record as longest-serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives with a win over Democrat challenger Conor Halbleib with a whopping 83% (169,169) to Halbrleib’s 35,782 votes across the district.
In Laurel County, Rogers also won by a wide margin of 14,816 votes to Halbleib’s 2,538. The congressman picked up 8,578 Whitley County votes to the challenger’s 1,326. In Knox County, the margin was 6,841 to 1,069.
The midterm results are expected to be certified at the county level on November 14 with the state having until November 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.