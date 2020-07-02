KNOX COUNTY - A Michigan man charged with murder was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in Knox County Circuit Court by Judge Mike Caperton.
Phillip Lee Lewis was indicted in March 2019 on charges of murder and first-degree robbery. In November 2019, Lewis was also indicted on a second-degree persistent felony offender charge.
Lewis pleaded guilty on March 2, 2020 to murder and first-degree robbery after fatally shooting Gary Medlin, a bystander at A&B Quick Stop off US 25E, when he attempted to rob the store in January 2019. Lewis remained on the run from police for several weeks before eventually being arrested by a task force composed of the Michigan State Police, U.S. Marshals and FBI in Flint, Michigan.
Lewis was charged with and pleaded guilty to murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree persistent felony offender. After his guilty pleas for the charges, the Commonwealth's Attorney recommended Lewis to serve his sentences concurrently for a total of 35 years.
Lewis will be eligible for parole after serving 85 percent of his sentence.
