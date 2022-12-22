LONDON — A Michigan man convicted last July of armed drug trafficking and attempted robbery was sentenced to an astronomical 105 years in federal prison Tuesday for his role in the Tri-County drug trade.
Charles Ray Edwards Jr., 40, of Flint, Mich., was convicted by a federal jury in the United States District Court’s Eastern District of heroin trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy to distribute both substances, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking, and for his role in an attempted Hobbs Act robbery at a convenience store.
U.S. District Judge Robert Wier sentenced Edwards to a total of 1,260 months — the equivalent of 105 years.
Edwards’ trafficking and robbery offenses involved three shooting victims in Knox and Whitley counties, according to prosecutors, including the 2019 death of a bystander in a Gray convenience store.
Edwards had a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
“Charles Edwards was trafficking in dangerous drugs, attempted to hold up a store, was involved in multiple shootings – one resulting in the death of a bystander – and did all this with firearms he was prohibited from possessing,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “There is little question his conduct warrants the sentence imposed, and that our communities will now be safer for his incarceration. We will prioritize the prosecution of those who engage in such reckless and destructive violence and continue to do our part to protect our communities. We hope this will provide some sense of justice to the victims and are grateful for the critical efforts of our law enforcement partners.”
“ATF’s core mission is to protect the public from violent criminals like Charles Edwards,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Field Division. “Armed drug trafficking and violence go hand in hand. Today, Edwards was held accountable for his actions because of the hard work of our ATF London Office, Kentucky State Police, Williamsburg Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. This investigation demonstrates our continued commitment to stopping violent criminals and the drug traffickers that plague our Eastern Kentucky communities.”
U.S. Attorney Shier; ATF SAC Morrow; KSP Commissioner Colonel Phillip Burnett Jr.; and Williamsburg Police Chief Jason Caddell jointly announced the sentence.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jenna Reed and Jason Parman prosecuted the case, which is part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN) — a nationwide crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. The PSN program involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts.
In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Shier coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.
At press time, Edwards remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he has been since his February 2021 arrest.
