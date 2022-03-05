FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Legislation that would provide relief to motor vehicle owners in Kentucky when they register their vehicles this year is now on its way to the Governor’s office after receiving final approval in the House on Friday.
House Bill 6, sponsored by Rep. Sal Santoro, R-Union, would ensure that Property Value Administrators, or PVAs, only use the average trade-in value, not the clean trade-in value, as the standard when assessing the value of motor vehicles for tax purposes.
He says he introduced the measure in response to a 40% increase in valuation of motor vehicles for property tax purposes this year, caused by the shortage of used cars and trucks that have caused their value to jump.
Santoro noted current law requires that vehicles be taxed at their fair cash value, which was based on the average trade-in rate. “But in 2009, the Executive Branch adopted a policy that defined the average trade-in to mean a higher value, a ‘clean’ trade-in. As a result, many vehicles are being taxed at a higher rate than their vehicle is actually worth.”
HB 6 would reduce the rates to 2021 levels, be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and money paid in excess of the average trade-in value would be refunded within 90 days to those who have already paid.
The bill was returned to the House after a minor change, which representatives agreed to on a 91-0 vote.
“We’ve reached the final step in providing relief to Kentucky taxpayers who have been overpaying on their vehicle taxes for over a decade,” Santoro said. “This has been a top priority issue this session, and I want to thank my colleagues for supporting this bill and getting it to the finish line.”
The bill also has an emergency clause, so it would take effect as soon as it is signed by the governor.
