Currently, state law only allows exemptions for religious or medical reasons, but Senate Bill 8, sponsored by Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, would add an exemption for any child, emancipated minor or adult who, personally or by a parent or guardian, submits a written sworn statement objecting to the immunization based on conscientiously held beliefs.
It would also ban during an epidemic any administrative regulation, administrative order or executive order from requiring the immunization of persons who submit either a written sworn statement objecting due to conscientiously held beliefs or the written opinion of the person's physician that such immunization would be injurious to the person's health.
Under the bill, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is to develop and make available on its website a standardized form relating to the exemptions from mandatory immunization and to accept the form after it is submitted.
Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell, who presented the bill on the House floor, noted, “It has been authorized by all the medical authorities, the health departments have okayed it, so this bill is being written for a future epidemic.”
Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill, spoke in favor of the measure. “I think it’s important that individuals do have a choice. It’s never the role of government to force treatment for the prevention of diseases on an individual, but to ensure the availability of programs which encourage and improve good health.”
The bill passed 77-20, but returns to the Senate to accept or reject changes made to the bill by the House Health and Family Services Committee.
