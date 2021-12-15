LONDON — After nearly a four-month hospital stay, Chris McQueen — a Kentucky State Police commercial vehicle enforcement officer, a husband, a father and a lover of classic cars — is home.
McQueen was brought home with a “hero's welcome” on Wednesday evening. Around 50 first responder vehicles escorted him home from Laurel County’s northern exit on I-75 down to exit 38 and east on KY 192.
McQueen went to the hospital on Aug. 25 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“He said ‘I called myself an ambulance, I’ve got to go’ and so, I panicked,” his wife Jessica told the Times-Tribune in an interview last month.
At the hospital, Chris was told his lungs were struggling to function correctly on their own and he was was eventually transported to Cincinnati, Ohio where he stayed until his a move to Cleveland, Ohio. For much of the last three months, Chris had been in the ICU where he had to be placed on an ECMO machine, which helped his lungs to function properly, and was told he would need a bilateral lung transplant.
Just at the beginning of November, though, Chris made some major improvements. Chris was taken off the ECMO machine and was not looking to need a lung transplant.
During this time, Jessica has been going back and forth from Kentucky to Ohio to be with Chris a few days a week and her children a few days a week, which she said wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the support she and her family have received during this time.
“The amount of support that I have received from people, even from complete strangers, has been a Godsend,” she said. “The fundraisers people have done for us, the donations—it’s made it possible for me to be with him. The outpouring of support has been amazing and I don’t think we would have had this same support if it hadn’t been for the way that Chris treats people.”
“He is very kindhearted, very giving,” Jessica added. “He is the most selfless person you will ever meet. He always puts others first, even when he got sick, for example, he was more worried about the rest of us catching it and the effect it would have on us, not knowing he would be the one hit the hardest. That’s just who he is. He would give you the shirt off his back and I mean that literally.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.