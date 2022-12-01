LONDON — Over four years after they were arrested for the murder of Corbin resident Sherry Rose, the two people accused of her murder still await their trial.
The case against Joseph Craig McFadden, 36, and Christie Elizabeth McFadden, 32, was set for a jury trial in Laurel Circuit Court on Dec. 6, but was postponed and is now back in the pretrial stage.
Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele said the trial had been postponed due to the appointment of a special judge to hear suppression evidence and the warrants that were issued at the time of the McFaddens’ arrests.
Both are set for a court appearance on Jan. 18 and they remain incarcerated in the Laurel County Correctional Center under a $250,000 cash bond each. They have remained in custody since their arrests.
The couple is accused of the death of Rose in June 2018. Christie McFadden and her husband, Joseph, lived with Rose (Christie’s mother) in Saddlebrook Park, just off U.S. 25-E and American Greeting Card Road in southern Laurel County.
It was during an argument that Joseph McFadden slashed Rose in the neck, according to authorities, thereby causing her death. Rose’s body was put into a suitcase and the McFaddens drove it to an area known as “the farm.” It was there that Rose’s body was removed from her own vehicle, placed into the back of a truck by Michael Hinkle and his son, Cody Hinkle, of Mitchell Creek Road in London, and taken to a remote area in Clay County and left there.
Rose’s body was discovered a few days later, initiating questioning of her daughter and son-in-law. Her vehicle was found abandoned.
Rose was reported missing by her co-workers at the Corbin Walmart around June 18 when she did not show up for work. Information in the case indicated that Rose seldom missed work, much less failed to show up without contacting someone.
That report sent Laurel Sheriff’s deputies to Rose’s home several times before making contact with the McFaddens. Investigators discovered blood outside the residence, and after obtaining a search warrant, found more blood inside the home. Neighbors told investigating officers that they had seen the couple bringing in cleaning supplies from Rose’s vehicle but had not seen Rose in several days.
After several attempts to find the McFaddens, deputies located them at a residence off American Greeting Card Road, where both were taken into custody. That came, however, after Joseph McFadden fled police on foot and Christie gave investigating officers inaccurate information on Joseph’s whereabouts.
Both were charged with murder, theft by unlawful taking over $500, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and first-degree fleeing or evading police. Joseph was additionally charged with another charge of first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and public intoxication of controlled substances. Christie McFadden was charged in a separate case of hindering prosecution/apprehension, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and public intoxication of controlled substances.
The Hinkles were indicted along with the McFaddens on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Both entered guilty pleas to the tampering charge in July 2021 and were sentenced to a 2-year jail term.
