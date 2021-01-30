The March for Life, where typically thousands of Americans come to the Capitol, was made a virtual event this year because of the coronavirus.
“Every year, the March is one of the most important things that happens in Washington,” McConnell said. “Americans of all ages, diverse backgrounds, and many faiths speak up peacefully and powerfully for the most fundamental human right. They make our nation confront the fact that even the most modest protections for innocent life are still not secure.”
McConnell said it was too bad the march had to be online because “this new Washington needs to hear the marchers more than ever.”
He said there are signs that the new Administration “may be poised to steamroll even the most limited safeguards for conscience, let alone life itself.”
The Mexico City Policy puts the American taxpayers back on the hook for funding abortions overseas, he said.
“An Administration that wanted to pursue unity might observe that 77% of Americans — including a majority of Democrats and 85% of independents — don’t want taxpayer dollars to fund foreign abortions,” McConnell said. “This and many other common-sense pro-life policies enjoy broad support from the American people. But the radicalism of the modern Democratic party seems dug in.
“Fortunately, political dynamics change, but the moral truth doesn’t. Executive orders can’t alter the basic science of human life.”
He thanked his fellow Kentuckians and other Americans who are participating in the march virtually and promised to “see them in person next year.”
