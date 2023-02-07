CORBIN — Red is no longer just for Valentine's Day. Mayor Suzie Razmus proclaimed February as Paint Corbin Red Month in the fight against cardiovascular disease with a ceremony on Thursday.
Cardiovascular disease is an issue which stays close to Mayor Razmus’ heart
“I lost my father at age 14 from heart disease. It is very important issue we need to be focused on,” Razmus shared.
Cardiovascular disease claims more lives each year in the United States than all forms of cancer and Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease combined.
Baptist Health will be turning their spotlight red on their building for the month of February to help raise awareness of cardiovascular disease.
Red is the color of choice from the American Heart Association to represent awareness for cardiovascular disease.
On Friday, Baptist Health Corbin joined millions of people in the nation to wear red and speak up against heart disease.
The community will be able to get involved later this month.
Baptist Health will be hosting a free educational event Living in the New Norm on February 22 to provide Hands Only CPR training to the community at the Corbin Public Library at 12:00 noon.
“Time does not wait and your schedule does not wait for your health to be where it needs to be,” Razmus said. “You need to be proactive about it and I am appreciative we have a hospital that is willing to bring this to the forefront and educate our community about the seriousness of heart disease and how you can protect your heart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.