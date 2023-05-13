CORBIN — The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon provides networking opportunities for local business members to promote their services and create business relationships with other Kentucky businesses. However, another type of network would be the core topic for May’s lunch: East Kentucky Network Data Center.
Corey Griffith, the data enterprise sales engineer at Appalachian Wireless’ East Kentucky Network (EKN), was the guest speaker for the monthly chamber luncheon held Tuesday at the Corbin Center.
EKN operates a tier 3 data center in Kentucky.
“The way we can benefit these businesses around here is we can house their service for them,” Griffith said. “It’s cost efficient, more secure and easy access even though it’s locked away safely.”
EKN is housed in Kentucky and can provide a safe and secure location for data and servers for businesses.
“We have our place locked down like Fort Knox,” Griffith said during his speech.
You can contact Griffith for more information about EKN at 606-701-0861 or check out their website www.ekn.com for a quote request and see what package can benefit your business the most.
May’s Chamber lunch was sponsored by Saint Joseph London. Representing the sponsor was Dr. Brett Akers, a local urologist.
“Glad to be in this area and serve the underserved area of Eastern Kentucky,” Akers said.
The short lunch gathering ended with encouragement from Southern Kentucky Chamber President Heather Barrineau to network among those in attendance as she shared it helped her grow her real estate business.
