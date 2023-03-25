Wearing a mask is now optional at Baptist Health Corbin. The change comes after the policy was implemented three years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the future, masks will only be required when community transmission levels are high.
However masks are still required at the hospital for anyone with a COVID-19 diagnosis, anyone who suspects they may have COVID-19 and anyone who has any type of respiratory infection. Symptoms that require masking include runny nose, coughing and sneezing.
This is another exciting step as we continue to approach the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also highlights the considerable protection conferred by a vaccine. We encourage all staff and community members to seek out COVID-19 vaccinations. For more information go to Vaccinefinder.org
Baptist Health Corbin
Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to the residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, McCreary, Harlan and Campbell counties in Kentucky and Campbell County in Tennessee.
Part of nine-hospital Louisville, Kentucky-based Baptist Health, Baptist Health Corbin offers 36 points of care in a full continuum, from inpatient care and outpatient diagnostics to rehabilitation services and behavioral health. Services include heart care, orthopedics, pain management, wound care, cancer care, diabetic treatments, and a full range of women’s services, including obstetrics and breast care.
Baptist Health has a network of healthcare providers for patients in the southeast Kentucky area, including Baptist Health Medical Group physician offices, Baptist Health Urgent Care, and occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics. The hospital also has been Pathway to Excellence® designation for excellence in nursing services by the American Nursing Credentialing Center.
Learn more at BaptistHealth.com/Corbin.
