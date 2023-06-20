CORBIN — Mayor Suzie Razmus was joined by Corbin City Commissioners Monday to present Justin Mason as the newest Corbin Colonel.
Mason is a local artist whose work has been featured in the famous Marvel empire.
Mason won his first art contest at West Knox Elementary when he was only five years old and continued to show a promising path in art throughout middle and high school.
“He has had a drive for this his entire life,” Commissioner Brandon Shepherd said.
In 2017, his first-ever published comic became a reality and Mason wouldn’t find too much time to slow down from that very moment.
Mason began his work with DC comics on a Christmas anthology. His latest work was featured in the July release of “Rogue’s Gallery” — already being adapted as a TV show produced by MCU actor Don Cheadle.
Marvel became another outlet for his creativity with the creation of “Spiderpunk” and many characters in that world which was featured in the big screen’s “Into the Spider-Verse.” This made Mason the first-ever artist to tell Spiderpunk’s solo story.
Spiderman needed more of Mason because he just now is finishing up a weekly “Spider-Man 2099” series, with every issue going to second printing with Mason’s cover art.
Mason also did cover art for new Star Trek series “Strange New Worlds” for IDW Publishing.
Hw is currently finishing up a Venom story with Venom’s co-creator David Michelinie at Marvel.
Mason co-created and designed a new droid in Star Wars comics with Marvel and LucasFilm.
The Corbin community is proud of his journey and his accomplishments that led him to be an artist for popular super hero franchises featured both on and off the screen.
“How exciting,” Mayor Razmus said. “We are really happy to have you here.”
Mason showed his appreciation for his new Corbin Colonel title.
“Thank you guys so much! It’s such an honor,” Mason said. “I am also thankful for my family being supportive.”
Razmus and Mason also talked of a collaborative event when his work is released at the local movie theater.
After the presentation of the Corbin Colonel award, the Commission continued with business as usual.
Corbin City Clerk Tori Brock read an ordinance to be voted on.
“The first reading of ordinance 2023-4; an ordinance annexing to the city limits of Corbin Kentucky, a certain tract of real property located at 1226 R C Ledington, an establishing the zoning classification for said tract of real property owned by individual property owners.”
There were no comments and the motion was made and passed across the board.
However, not all the items on the agenda passed so easily.
Mayor Razmus presented a code of conduct to the commissioners by email to consider adopting for public meetings fashioned similarly to other cities like Richmond.
With Commissioner James Gambrel absent, it left four to vote on the matter. Mayor Razmus and Allison Moore voted yes with John Baker and Shepherd opposing the adoption of the code of conduct.
“So this public meeting code of conduct was sent out nearly two weeks ago, I was just shocked because we did not have a discussion besides grammatical errors,” Razmus said. “I was just curious if you have issues with this, why it wasn’t brought to me because I feel a little confused.”
Shepherd stated he wasn’t against signage or time limits on speaking but was concerned how the code of conduct was packaged. Baker agreed.
“I think we should adopt one but I think it would be better if we would come up with one of our own,” Baker said. “I didn’t like how this one read. It felt more like, no offense to anyone who put anything into this, more like a code of conduct for a kindergartner class or something like that. That is what I felt I was reading. I just want it to be tweaked.”
Razmus suggested the Corbin City would draft their own policy rather than adopting one from another city.
“I just felt like it was a little bit restrictive because discretion can be different from all of us here,” Shepherd said. “I just don’t want us to get into any trouble here. I understand the timing point.”
Baker said he just wants a code of conduct that is best for Corbin.
“The restrictions on how speech is done, I am just not comfortable doing that,” Shepherd said. “I am very much trying to be as constitutional as possible and I feel like that could put us down a rabbit hole we don’t want to travel to but I am definitely not in support of restricting speech. We want to be as inviting as possible when people come to speak up when they want to.”
Shepherd said there has been no issues he could think of that would make this code of conduct a sudden item of concern on the agenda.
“Most of the time we don’t have a lot of people speaking in meetings and we have not had any conduct concern that I know of,” Shepherd said. “We will review the code of conduct and try to make one that is best for Corbin.”
The commission also approved a School Resource Officer (SRO) contract with Corbin Independent Schools for upcoming year for four SROs.
The end of the meeting addressed the concern of vapes landing in the hands of children, and the board will be considering options to limit access to vapes to children due to possible fentanyl exposure, according to Moore.
Shepherd, who works in local schools, said he is aware of two incidents that fourth graders had vapes confiscated.
“There’s an issue with this for sure,” Shepherd said.
“We will definitely be looking into this from a legal perspective and all angles possible,” Mayor Razmus said.
Shepherd praised the process of reviewing the budget in a timely manner, which should be ready soon for the commissioners to discuss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.