The Corbin High School Marching Band has been practicing on Campbell Field in the evenings this week in preparation for the band’s state semifinal competition on Saturday. The Marching Redhounds will take the field at 11:45 a.m. at Bryan Station High School. If the band places in the top six, they will move on to the KMEA state finals at Eastern Kentucky University Saturday evening. | Photos by Erin Cox

