CORBIN — The Corbin High School Marching Band earned fourth place at the KMEA state finals on Saturday night.
The band first competed in the KMEA state semifinals at Bryan Station High School on Saturday morning where the Marching Redhounds garnered a fifth place finish. That was enough to send them on to the state finals at Eastern Kentucky University, as the top six moved on from semifinals.
The Redhound Marching Band competed in Class 2A where Glasgow High School took first place followed by Hancock County and Trigg County.
Fellow Tri-County school, South Laurel, competed in the Class 4A state competition where they placed sixth on Saturday.
The Redhound Marching Band is led by Director Benjamen Duncan. This was his second year in the position.
Duncan posted to social media early Sunday to comment on the state final appearance.
“The Marching Redhounds had their greatest performance of the season tonight, because they walked off of the field feeling like they did,” he wrote. “It’s the first time Corbin has ever been to KMEA finals and it’s absolutely because of the attitude that these kids went into this season with. They had growth mindset, a hard working mentality, and a want to work together. The leadership team is a huge part of this success too.”
Duncan also noted his support staff, wife, students and band parents as important parts to making the band as successful as it was this year.
