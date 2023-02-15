WILLIAMSBURG — Following mediation of two pending cases on Tuesday, a Woodbine man is facing 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felonies — including the murder of his girlfriend.
Nicholas Myleke Rucker, 42, pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with physical evidence, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and attempted escape from a penitentiary, according to Whitley Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling.
Rucker was indicted by a Whitley County grand jury in August 2019 for charges stemming from an incident that took place earlier that year on May 22, in which the victim, Vicki S. Conner, 57, was shot and killed at a residence where the pair had been staying.
Rucker previously served 12 years of a 20-year murder sentence in connection to the 1998 shaking death of his infant son.
The attempted escape charge stems from an incident that occurred last April at the Whitley County Detention Center involving Rucker and two other inmates. None made it passed the booking area of the facility.
Bowling stated that his office is recommending a total of 65 years for Rucker with formal sentencing scheduled for March 20.
