A Corbin man walked from Corbin to Barbourville on Saturday to raise awareness for veteran suicide, and to raise money to help prevent it.
John Loudin started his walk at 8:05 a.m. Saturday morning at the Hardee’s restaurant in downtown Corbin.
He paced himself to arrive in Barbourville at 3:04 p.m. that afternoon.
The trek was 17.8 miles long, and ended at the Swan House of Living My Dream Wedding and Events, owned by Tom and Peggy Retherford.
Loudin took breaks along the way, and also made stops to talk to people about veteran suicide.
So far, Loudin has raised almost $200 in funds.
“The burden I carried today doesn’t compare to the mental burden some veterans carry everyday,” Loudin said.
To learn more about Loudin’s cause, or to make a donation, visit stopsoldiersuicide.org.
Veterans and soldiers can visit that site to use their services at no cost.
