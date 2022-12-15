HINKLE — A Knox County man was shot early Tuesday morning in an apparent robbery attempt.
The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday when Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a call from Knox County Dispatch in regard to an attempted robbery which “resulted in a man shot,” according to Trooper Shane Jacobs, KSP Post 10 Public Affairs Officer.
When police reached T & C store on KY 1304, they determined that a masked man had entered the store — brandishing a firearm at the clerk.
Jacobs added that the clerk was able to retrieve his own weapon shortly thereafter and fired a round which struck the man, who has been identified as 24-year-old Jacob Wilson.
Responding to the scene, Knox County EMS transported Wilson to a landing zone where he was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. Wilson’s condition wasn’t immediately available.
KSP Detective Aaron Frederick is in charge of the investigation, and charges are pending against Wilson at this time. Also assisting was the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.
