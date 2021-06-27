LONDON - Deputy Hobie Daugherty of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting which occurred on Saturday afternoon, June 26, at approximately 3:04 PM.
Sheriff's investigators were called to the scene of a shooting in a business parking lot west of London and upon arrival found a 28-year-old male subject with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The injured individual was treated at the scene by ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI 2 helicopter to UK med center in Lexington for treatment. Another involved male subject at the scene was interviewed by Sheriff's investigators.
It was learned by Sheriff's investigators that allegedly an altercation had occurred in the parking lot of the business there and during the altercation a gun was discharged leaving one of the male subjects with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Sheriff's investigators are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances of the shooting.
Sheriff's investigators will make a presentation before the Laurel County grand jury at a later date.
Assisting for the Sheriff's office at the same were: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Hobie Daugherty who is the case officer, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Greg Poynter, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Marcus Stigall. Also assisting is Lieut. Chris Edwards. Other agencies assisting included ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, PHI 2 helicopter, and Swiss Colony volunteer fire department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.