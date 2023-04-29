CUMBERLAND FALLS — First responders were on hand at the 2023 PRIDE Cumberland Falls Spring Cleanup to help a man who fell from a ledge.
Whitley County EMS and Rescue Squad members used a long board and one-wheel rescue buggy known as a Mule III to retrieve the man, who was breathing and suspected to have a back injury. He was ready to transport in less than an hour.
"As a precaution, we're going to try to fly him out," Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Rickie Fore said, adding that the volunteer had fallen some 40 feet while picking up trash.
Fore advised the public to be mindful of their footing when walking outdoors and encouraged people to wear boots and keep a flashlight with them.
