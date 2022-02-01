WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was found under a bridge Monday evening.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., Williamsburg police responded to a report of an unresponsive male, that was found under the US Highway 25-W bridge near Forcht Bank. The male was determined to be deceased and identified as 48-year-old Joel L. Terrell.
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird told the Times-Tribune Terrell had last talked to his family three to four weeks ago. Bird said Terrell had not been reported missing.
No foul play is suspected at this time pending the results of an autopsy report. However, Chief Bird did say preliminary investigations indicated Terrell's death could have been caused by weather.
Officer Greg Rhoades are Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. are in charge of the investigation and continue to investigate the circumstances of Terrell’s death.
Officers assisting at the scene included Lt. Brandon White, Investigations Lt. Bobby Freeman, and Chief Wayne Bird. Also assisting were members of the Williamsburg Fire Department, Whitley County Emergency Management Director Anthony Christie, and Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley.
