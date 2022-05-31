LAUREL COUNTY — A man is dead following a confrontation with Laurel Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday afternoon.
The name of the victim has not been released as the investigation continues, but Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling said the victim is a 46-year-old male.
The incident took place on Taylor Bridge Road, just off Ward Cemetery Road, around 1:30 p.m., Bowling said.
The London Post 11 of Kentucky State Police were called in to conduct the investigation, which is routine when another law enforcement agency is involved in a shooting incident.
Scottie Pennington, Public Affairs Officer with the London Post, confirmed that a suspect had been shot and killed during the incident, but no deputies or other officers had sustained injuries.
Both Bowling and Pennington said the investigation is ongoing at this time.
